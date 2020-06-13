Expats on Spain’s Costa Blanca will see “an improved phase 3” with more openings than expected, President of the Valencia Generalitat, Ximo Puig has assured.

FROM midnight tomorrow, capacity in hotels, shops, bars and restaurants will reach 75 per cent, with 100 per cent terrace use (two metre distance between tables), and public gatherings of up to 800 people in outdoor events will be allowed.

The intention is that the activity of shops, theatres, banqueting halls, cinemas, shopping centres, fairs, monuments, zoos or aquariums will be “more profitable”, said Puig.

In addition, the social distance will be increased to 1.5 metres, although in certain cases, such as in bars it will remain two metres, and in indoor sports facilities such as swimming pools this will be four metres.

In the social and educational area, weddings will have a capacity of 75 per cent, wakes can be attended by 25 people and funeral processions 50.

Religious ceremonies can reach 75 per cent capacity, and nursery schools may open from June 19.

For primary, secondary and high school students, face-to-face tutorials will be allowed, as well as one-on-one activities for students preparing for the university entrance exam.

Shops, commercial centres and business fairs will see their capacity increased to 75 per cent and mobile markets will be able to install three out of every four authorised stalls.

Conferences or congresses can bring together a maximum of 100 people.

Discotheques and leisure bars will be able to reopen with a capacity of 30 per cent, but no dancing as this is considered “to be a special risk,” Puig explained.