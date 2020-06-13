Dad wanted by German justice for abducting own son detained in Spain holiday island Mallorca

A FATHER wanted by German justice for allegedly abducting his own son four years ago is under arrest in Mallorca.

Spanish press reported Guardia Civil tracked down and detained the dad after the German authorities asked the force for their collaboration based on the belief he was living in Porto Colom in Felanitx.

There was a European arrest warrant in place for the father for parental abduction.

The Guardia Civil also reportedly located the child in the home where the man lived with his current partner.

The son was subsequently placed in temporary care until the authorities in Germany sort out him being returned to his mother.

The father was being held in prison pending extradition.