Crooked Merseyside Cop who helped Organised Crime Gang Sentenced to 5 Years Behind Bars

A corrupt police officer wept as he was jailed for five years for passing on police intelligence to organised crime gangs in exchange for bribes.

The prosection for the Crown said police constable Stephen Cloney, 41, was divorced, debt-ridden and disillusioned with his job and had spent four years scanning Merseyside Police’s computer systems to pass on information to serious criminal gangs for cash payments

The former anti-terrorism officer wept uncontrollably as he was jailed for taking £10,000 in bribes from criminals to divulge details of force investigations which included drug dealing, burglaries, and a gang behind a spate of cashpoint raids.

The father-of-one, who had debts of £37,000 demanded up to £500 a time for sensitive intelligence about the locations of cannabis factories and cocaine stashes – which was then used by gangs to carry out raids on them at gunpoint.

Suspicions were aroused

He had also accessed the secret address of a terrified man who went into hiding after hoodlums swore vengeance on him over the accidental death of a 13-year old boy in a road accident. One raider, armed with a gun, told a victim he wanted the “crop”, adding: “Don’t be a d***head, you know what we’re after.

“Your house was getting raided in two days anyway as we’ve got people on the inside. We’ve got a copper who tips us off.”

In 2014, just before the start of the conspiracy, text messages revealed the extent of his money worries. He sent a friend a message on June 25 that year saying: “These pay freezes have hit me hard.”

Another message on July 28 said: “F****** s**t mate skint days after being paid [Ex-wife] is taking over the nursery fees so that’s an extra £240 a month next month no [overtime] it’s hard.” Detectives found multiple messages from banks and credit card companies alerting Cloney that bills had been unpaid.