Costa del Sol’s Malaga Cathedral & Churches to Hold Memorial Service for Coronavirus Victims on June 26

Malaga Cathedral and many of the churches in the province have announced that a memorial service will be held in honour of the coronavirus victims on Friday June 26.

THE service will also be an opportunity to thank the work and sacrifice of all the professionals who have worked on the frontlines of the pandemic. This includes health professionals, armed forces, as well as residential care home workers, that have looked after the elderly most affected by the virus. All of the province’s citizens, particularly families, who have lost loved ones to the virus are invited to attend a service.

Archbishop Jesús Catalá will preside over the memorial service at Malaga Cathedral which starts at 8pm. Heads of organisations and key political and social leaders are also expected to attend the service at the province’s stunning Cathedral. Families that have lost loved ones to the coronavirus who would specifically like to attend the service at Malaga Cathedral should contact the cathedral by email first (protocolo.catedral@diocesismalaga.es) before June 23. #costadelsol #coronavirus #covid19 #malagacathedral #malaga #victimsofcoronavirus