The body of a man who disappeared during a six-day search for a crocodile in the Pisuerga River, Valladolid, was found this morning.

The hunt for a crocodile, sighted last weekend, was called off on Thursday, after finding no evidence of its existence. But emergency rescue services remained in the area to continue the search for a 36-year-old, identified as D.S.G.

He left his clothes on the riverbank at 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 9, to swim to the other wide, while reortedly “showing clear signs of drunkeness”.

The Valladolid resident didn’t make it and was reportedly “lost from sight”, prompting a National Police and Fire Department search.

His lifeless was found at 11am this morning in the Playa de las Moreras, according to the Government Sub-delegation and the National Police.

No further details have been released at this stage.

