Woman rescued from her balcony on the Costa Blanca as her home is “burned out”

Firefighters have rescued a woman who took refuge on her balcony in Santiago de la Ribera on the Costa Blanca as fire ripped through her home.

THE Consorcio de Extinción de Incendios y Salvamento de la Región de Murcia (CEIS) confirmed the house was “burned out” this morning.

The 112 emergency sergvices received a call at 11.26am from the homeowner, and Local Police, Guardia Civil, CEIS firemen and ambulance with medical personnel from the Civil Protection Service of the San Javier Town Hall were sent to the scene.

Firefighters rescued the woman and extinguished the fire, which started in the kitchen.

The affected woman did not need medical assistance but was reported to have been in shock.