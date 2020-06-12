Woman and her dog killed in explosion at her home in Orihuela Costa on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A woman, 69, and her dog have been killed in an explosion at her home in Orihuela Costa.

THE cause of the explosion at 8.40am this morning is still unknown.

However, the Provincial Fire Brigade suspect the victim may have suffered from Diogenes Syndrome judging by the accumulation of bags, items and waste hoarded inside the property, which they say may have accelerated the spread of the fire.

Torrevieja Fire Brigade was despatched to the blaze at the house in Calle Amadeo Vives on the Villamartin urbanisation, where they managed to rescue the woman from inside the property.

She sustained serious injuries and was treated by a SAMU medical team but died at the scene.

One of her dogs was also killed, and a firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation and had to be hospitalised.