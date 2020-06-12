We’re NOT All Going on a Summer Holiday: As Europe Reopens UK Left in Isolation

Whereas most of Europe can look forward to quarantine-free trips across the continent, it’s quite a different story for British holidaymakers.

Among those tourists shortly able to go on holiday to dozens of destinations overseas are those from Germany, France and Italy. Crucially, they will also be able to return home with having to go into quarantine.

Although British holidaymakers are welcome on some foreign beaches, the government has effectively scuppered any plans made by introducing the quarantine period on arrival back in the UK.

At the current time, the only visitors allowed into Spain before the country officially reopens its borders on 1st July is a small group of Germans.

From Monday, nearly 11,000 Germans will be allowed to holiday in the Balearic Islands without having to take a coronavirus test or quarantine for 14 days.

Spain’s Tourism Ministry has said that it is not considering reopening the mainland at this time.

This has added to frustrations for British holidaymakers who have already made bookings or are waiting to see if they will be able to holiday in Spain this summer at all.

A joint legal action between Easyjet, Ryanair and British Airways has been launched today, in attempts to force the government to drop its plans to quarantine passengers when they arrive back in the UK.