Violent Robbery: Man Whacks an Elderly Woman to Steal Her Handbag Outside Her Own Home in Costa del Sol’s Malaga

National Police officers in Costa del Sol’s Malaga have arrested a 50-year-old Spanish man after he was caught on camera violently stealing an elderly woman’s handbag.

The incident occurred on June 6, when a 74-year-old woman reported that she had been the victim of a violent robbery. According to the victim, she was leaving her home when the man came and violently whacked her on the head in order to steal her belongings.

After numerous inquiries, the National Police was able to identify the perpetrator, who was arrested on June 8. The detainee used excessive physical violence which meant the victim had to go to the hospital to get checked up.

When the perpetrator was arrested and taken to police headquarters he tried to disassociate himself from the recorded images by yanking out his own hair. He hoped that this would make him look less like himself as there was photographic evidence of his implication in the robbery.