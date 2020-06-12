UK Government Admits that Coronavirus R Rate may have Risen above 1 in Parts of England

THE ‘R’ value indicates the rate of coronavirus infection and the UK has employed a strategy throughout its lockdown of maintaining the number between 0.8 and 0.9.

However, official figures indicate the R number has been creeping up in some parts of Britain.

The Government Office for Science said the rate was between 0.8 and 1.1 in the southwest of England and in other part of the country, it is hovering at around 1.

-- Advertisement --



The R value is crucial in guiding the British government through its gradual relaxation of lockdown measures.

Critics say that the government should have followed a similar strategy seen in other European countries, where areas and regions faced different restrictions according to their stats.

However, despite mounting concerns of a second wave, the government has, so far, continued in its programme of lifting lockdown restrictions.

The R rates for each region of England are currently:

East of England: 0.7-0.9

London: 0.8-1.0

Midlands: 0.8-1.0

North East and Yorkshire: 0.7-1.0

North West: 0.8-1.0

South East: 0.8-1.0

South West 0.8-1.1

Many believe the southwest of England has the highest R rate is due to the fact thousand have been flocking to the area’s stunning coastline. Overcrowded beaches have been a common theme in this beautiful part of England and unsurprisingly, the R rate is up!