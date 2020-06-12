Town on Spain’s Costa del Sol Celebrates its First Five Star Hotel

FUENGIROLA now has its first five-star hotel as the El Higuerón Curio Collection by Hilton, has officially upgraded with its fifth star at an official presentation.

Mayor Ana Mula attended and expressed her delight that the town could now boast that it had five-star accommodation to go with all of the other superb facilities that it enjoyed.

This came shortly after four of the town’s beaches had kept their blue flag status and despite the cancellation of the originally planned Marenostrum Festival, it was now possible to invite visitors to enjoy a smaller selection of Spanish bands.

Work is about to start to upgrade the El Higuerón do that it will offer an even better experience to tourists and business guests.