Today in history!

An unusual Hurricane and Tornadoes hit the New York Metropolitan Area causing billions of dollars in damage and loss of life. The storm hit suddenly and in Clasons Point a pleasure park near city Island a Ferris wheel with a large number of young riders broke away from its mountings and crashed to the ground.
At age 17, Ella Fitzgerald recorded her first songs – “Love and Kisses” and “I’ll Chase the Blues Away.” They came to be big hits for her.
The leader of the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa, Nelson Mandela, is jailed for life for sabotage.
Interracial marriages declared constitutional by the Supreme Court and barred Virginia and by implication other states from making interracial marriage a crime.
While standing in front of the Berlin Wall President Ronald Reagan challenges Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the wall.
1994 – U.S.A. O.J. Simpson
Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, and her friend Ron Goldman are brutally stabbed to death outside Nicole’s home in Brentwood, California. OJ Simpson was later tried for the murders and although the evidence against Simpson was extensive he was found not guilty.
Born This Day In History 12th June
Anne Frank
Born: Annelies Marie Frank, June 12th, 1929, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Died: Spring, 1945