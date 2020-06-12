Today in history!

1922 – U.S.A. Ferris Wheel

An unusual Hurricane and Tornadoes hit the New York Metropolitan Area causing billions of dollars in damage and loss of life. The storm hit suddenly and in Clasons Point a pleasure park near city Island a Ferris wheel with a large number of young riders broke away from its mountings and crashed to the ground.

1935 – U.S.A. Ella Fitzgerald

At age 17, Ella Fitzgerald recorded her first songs – “Love and Kisses” and “I’ll Chase the Blues Away.” They came to be big hits for her.

1964 – South Africa Nelson Mandela

The leader of the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa, Nelson Mandela, is jailed for life for sabotage.

1967 – U.S.A. Interracial Marriages

Interracial marriages declared constitutional by the Supreme Court and barred Virginia and by implication other states from making interracial marriage a crime.

1987 – Germany Berlin Wall

While standing in front of the Berlin Wall President Ronald Reagan challenges Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the wall.

1994 – U.S.A. O.J. Simpson