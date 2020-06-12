Thief in Costa Blanca’s Alicante Climbs Up a Tree for 3 Hours and Throws Rocks at Police To Avoid Arrest

A thief in Alicante tried to avoid arrest by climbing up to the top of a seven-metre tree where he stayed for at least three hours, throwing rocks and branches at the Guardia Civil officers who were trying to arrest him.

THE detainee, a 42-year-old man, was caught red-handed as he tried to steal from a closed restaurant.

The Guardia Civil received a call on Tuesday, June 9, about a security alarm which had gone off in the Guardarmar del Seguera at approximately 3.35am.

The police saw the man flee to a nearby tree which he then climbed and stayed in for around three hours. Firefighters were even called down but could not reach the man as it was a difficult access area.

After seeing two of the police officers trying to climb up the tree, the thief jumped down from a height of around three metres which caused several minor injuries and scratches.

He was charged with crimes of robbery with force as well as resistance and disobedience.