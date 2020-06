Police in Cartagena have arrested a 32-year-old after his partner was violently beaten and threatened with a knife in front of a young child.

NEIGHBOURS in the San Felix area called 112 to report an alleged case of domestic violence on Wednesday night, June 10.

Local Police officers went to the property and arrested the 32-year-old on suspicion of beating his partner and threatening her with a knife in front of a child, who he allegedly “shook” during the heated discussion”.