Spain’s Malaga City Reopens its Fair and Congress Centre with Mix of Physical and Virtual Sessions

FYCMA (the Trade Fairs and Congress Centre of Malaga) is preparing to restart its activity but with the inclusion of a new facility which will combine online events and physical visits.

A new division, FYCMA On has been created which will create virtual events, that will include online participation, specialised web seminars, networking tools and the holding of pre-meetings

According to Malaga City Councillor, Rosa Sánchez, the venue is entering a new phase to cope with the changes following the lockdown.

The CM Malaga, Cities & Museums International Trade Fair, was due to launch in June, organisers are working on a virtual program which will start June 22 and will continue during the next few months.