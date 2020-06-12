Spain Gets Ready to Enter Last Phase of De-Escalation

ALL regional authorities in Spain have filed their proposals this week, requesting that the government moves the country to the next phase of de-escalation as soon as possible.

Spain has experienced one of the toughest States of Alarm in Europe, with most of the country now at Phase 3 of de-escalation.

The Spanish government has confirmed that lockdown restrictions will be lifted completely on June 21.

From this date, the country will enter the final phase of ‘new normality.’

With schools not scheduled to return until September, many families in Spain will be enjoying an extended summer, albeit not as they’ve known it before.

Spain’s ‘new normal’ will require continued social distancing of 1.5m in public spaces and the use of masks in certain situations.

It’s fair to say that nothing will ever be the same in most parts of the world. However, after months of complying conscientiously with lockdown restrictions, the light is now at the end of the tunnel for Spain at least.

At the time of writing, Spain’s tourism sector on the Costa del Sol is gearing up for foreign holidaymakers, expected to start arriving in force from mid-July.