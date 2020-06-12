New fashion addition to Torrevieja shopping centre on the Costa Blanca

Fashion chain Sfera, owned by the El Corte Inglés group, has opened a new store in the Habaneras Shopping Centre in Torrevieja.

THE 700 sqm outlet at the centre, managed by MGVM, boasts “innovative, pioneering interior design” and will be staffed by 11 salespeople, offering affordable fashions for the whole family.

Jorge Revuelto, Manager of the Habaneras Shopping Centre, said: “Working with an operator like Sfera is always synonymous with success. The chain has made a strong commitment to Habaneras by opening a store that will help us to strengthen our fashion positioning for the whole family at affordable prices while providing high-class design and quality.

“We are focusing our efforts on adding new labels to our commercial mix that will meet the

requirements of our visitors and help us differentiate the Centre from the competition”.