Idyllic Italian Covid free village is selling properties for €1 to regenerate the beautiful area

THOSE looking to bag the property bargain of a lifetime should look no further than the beautiful Italian town of Cinquefrondi, located in the southern region of Calabria.

Local authorities have announced rock bottom prices, as low as €1, to boost the sales of neglected homes.

Those swayed by the bargains will be required to pay an annual insurance fee of €250 until full renovations have been completed.

The only catch could be that if not the work is not finished within three years buyers may face a €20,000 fine.

The decision was made to regenerate the idyllic area after it was realised that so many houses had been abandoned over the years. Also, many small villages in Italy have seen prices fall due to the current coronavirus pandemic closing down the tourism industry.

However, Mayor Michele Conia pointed out another benefit of buying in Cinquefrondi, it has had no reported cases of the deadly virus.

So, what are you waiting for? Form an orderly queue, but make sure you can manage to keep up with the DIY.