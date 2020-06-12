Furious Boris Johnson Slams Sadiq Khan for “Surrendering the Capital’s Streets to the Mobs”

Boris Johnson has been enraged by sights of London’s historic monuments being boarded-up ahead of protests at the weekend that are expected to become disorderly.

“We CANNOT lie about our history” said the furious PM as scaffolding sprung up around Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square. The same statue was daubed with spray paint with the word “racist” after last weekend’s BLM protests became violent.

The monuments were being boarded up as a measure to protect them from right-wing groups, which are planning a protest in the capital tomorrow.

BLM protests scheduled for the same time have now been scrapped, with the majority preferring to make their voices heard in more peaceful protests.

The Prime Minister blasted ‘absurd and shameful’ attacks on the statue of Winston Churchill who was pivotal in beating the Nazis in World War II.

Boris said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was effectively ‘surrendering the capital’s streets to the mob’ by ordering the monuments to be covered up.

Mr Johnson has slammed those who want to tear down the Churchill statue, saying: ‘The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny’.

He added: ‘It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protesters. Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial’.