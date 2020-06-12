From Marbella to Malaga: New App Monitoring Beach Capacity in Real Time Launches on Monday for the Costa del Sol

The University of Malaga and Costa del Sol Tourism will launch a new app on Monday which allows residents on the Costa del Sol to monitor beach capacities, along with other impressive features.

This application is a free system for all municipalities, and residents, in Malaga to use to help keep track of which beaches are full.

The application will be fully operational as of Monday, June 15 and it will be available for Apple (iOS) and Android (Play Store). For those without a smartphone, the application can be accessed as a website on www.aforocostadelsol.es.

This application will monitor beaches from Marbella all the way to Malaga. It will also offer additional information such as what temperature the water is, whether there is any seaweed or jellyfish in the water, what the height and direction of the waves will be and the speed of the wind.

-- Advertisement --



The data will be shown in real-time and aims to make going to the beach safer and easier for residents on the Costa del Sol.