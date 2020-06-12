Financial help for self-employed hard-hit by C0vid-19 crisis in Spain holiday destination Mallorca

INCA council is allocating €327,000 for financial help to self-employed hard-hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

That is the sum which will be available to the local authority after signing up for the Balearic Island government round of extraordinary assistance for people who work for themselves.

The aim of the subsidies is to help the self-employed get back on their feet and working again, easing the blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Inca Mayor Virgilio Moreno maintained his administration “has been at the side of our self-employed and business people since day one.

“We have done everything within our reach to not leave anyone behind and to contribute to the maintenance of our town’s economic activity and all jobs”, he said, adding that if necessary there could be further assistance available in September.

The assistance is available for both self-employed working year-round and seasonal self-employed who have been unable to work this year.

The amounts depend on whether the self-employed person employs others