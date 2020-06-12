False kidnap claim to get out of paying debt on Spain holiday island Mallorca

A YOUNG woman is facing charges for falsely claiming a taxi driver in Alcudia kidnapped her and held her against her will in his car to get out of paying him money she owed.

She reportedly told the Guardia Civil that the driver had turned up to collect her in a private car rather than a work vehicle. Then instead of taking her where she wanted to go he’d headed for a rural property off the beaten track.

The woman alleged he wouldn’t let her out the car, and had tied her hands and put a gag over her mouth to stop her screaming.

Her version of events was that she managed to get away when he left her alone to go and speak people inside the property.

She went into all sorts of detail about her escape and how she tried to avoid him finding her, which included jumping on a bike she found on the lane and pedalling like fury.

But the Guardia’s investigations led to the conclusion her story was riddled with contradictions and she was not telling the truth.

Press reported she owned up to the lie and admitted it has been a ploy to avoid paying the driver a €90 debt,