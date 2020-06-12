Elderly man badly burned after fainting on ceramic hob while cooking in Torre Pacheco

An elderly man from Torre Pacheco suffered burns to his arms and chest after fainting and landing on a glass-ceramic hob while cooking.

THE Guardia Civil Guard’s Public Safety Prevention unit received a call from the ex-wife of the 73-year-old man, who said that he had been talking to her for several days over the phone, saying that he was not feeling well and suffering from dizziness and heart problems.

She said he was “uttering unintelligible words”, and later not responding to her calls.

Officers went to the property, jumped a two-metre perimeter wall and found the front door open.

They found the pensioner on the floor struggling to breath, in an agitated state and with burns to his arms and chest.

An ambulance was called to administer “urgent medical assistance” and once he was calm, the injured man explained what had happened.

He said he was cooking when he began to feel sick, before passing out on the glass-ceramic hob.