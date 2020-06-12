€250,000 ploughed into repairing flood damaged roads in Costa Blanca town

A quarter of a million euros is being ploughed into repairing flood damaged roads in Costa Blanca’s Torre Pacheco.

The Ministry of Development and Infrastructure has begun reconstruction work six roads which run through the town and were damaged by torrential rains last September.

The scheme is one of 70 projects the regional administration is carrying out repair the road network after Dana wreaked havoc, at a cost of €4.5 million.

José Antonio Fernández Lladó of the General Directorate of Roads, together with town Mayor, Antonio León, visited the site of the first phase of the scheme today, which involves the reconstruction of the banks and verges.

Fernández Lladó said “European aid will help to finance these emergency expenses that both the autonomous community and Murcia Region’s town halls affected by Dana storm have had to face”.