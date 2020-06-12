Council on Spain’s Costa del Sol Starts Distributing Children’s Masks to the School Population

THE Torremolinos Council has obtained 8,000 face masks which it is distributing to children aged from six to 14 who are registered as attending local schools.

Although the first presentation was made by the mayor, José Ortiz, physical handing out of the masks will be undertaken by members of Civil Protection over a period of days.

Local groups who have had experience in producing masks were involved in their construction and the council supplied four rolls of propylene and more than 3,000 metres of elastic with each group producing masks for different aged children.

-- Advertisement --



These double-layer masks were supplied sanitised and bagged with the advantage that they can be washed and reused, as they follow all the recommendations of the Ministry of Health for this type of mask.