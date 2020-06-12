Costa Blanca bingo group from bar Miya’s Den raise more funs for local orphanage in Torre de la Horadada

EWN previously spoke with Beverley McNamara from Torre de la Horadada in southern Costa Blanca, about the inventive way Bingo players at the local bar, Miya’s Den have been raising for the local orphanage.

Beverley has been in touch to tell us the group have almost doubled their funds raised with another event at the bar last week.

It was the fourth birthday at the sports bar and to coincide with their party Yorkie Stout the Bingo caller and Terri Whitham the landlady organised a special bingo night and raffle which brought the total raised to over €700.

The group hope to make it to €1000 to donate for the benefit of the children at the orphanage and are due to have another night when two of their friends return from Murcia after being isolated by the Coronavirus crisis.