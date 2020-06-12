City Suburb on Spain’s Costa del Sol Welcomes Back its Part Time Local Police Station

FOR many years, the Local Police had a small office in the centre of San Pedro de Alcantara which was specifically to allow for immediate complaints and enquiries to be made.

It was a part time office but very popular with tourists in particular, many of whom would find it difficult to make their way to the large Local Police station situated behind the Fire Brigade building at the rear of the industrial estate.

Although only open on a part time basis, the office was closed down by the previous mayor and became solely a tourist information site but now, the Marbella Council intends to renovate the office which is on the pedestrian part of Calle Marqués del Duero and create a new tourist office.

-- Advertisement --



The renovated Local Police station should be open within the next two months.