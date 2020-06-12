Celebrate a Night in White at One of the Most Iconic Costa del Sol Restaurants and Help Charity

FOR two decades, the Villa Tiberio restaurant has been a proud part of the Marbella scene, sitting on the Golden Mile with its incredible gardens, statuary and food.

Every year it hosts charity dinners which have raised hundreds of thousands of euros and now that it has reopened, it will be hosting an event for a different charity undertaken in accordance with the new normality.

Spain has missed its fiestas and special nights, so in tribute to the Noche en Blanco, it will be all white on the night as Collective Calling invites just 100 guests to enjoy an evening of food and musical entertainment from 7.30pm on Friday June 26.

-- Advertisement --



Collective Calling has made quite an impact during the pandemic, organising hot meals and food parcels for those in need along the Costa del Sol and also runs a rescue centre for children in Tanzania.

The evening will cost €120 per person but includes unlimited welcome drinks including cava and wine, a three-course meal (including a vegetarian option), wines and water, coffee and a liqueur.

Amongst the musicians taking part with be ‘Piano Man’ Paul Maxwel with a significant percentage of the event cost being passed to the charity and there will be an auction to raise funds for street children in Tanzania.

Reservations are essential as the number of people has to be less than usual to ensure proper social distancing and these can be made by calling Tony on 608 504 693.