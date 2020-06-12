Cartagena University Hospital on the Costa Blanca studies C0vid-19 prognosis in lung cancer patients

The oncology department at Cartagena’s hospital university is taking part in a nationwide study analysing lung cancer and Covid-19 infection.

THE aim of the research is to find out if patients with a tumour and coronavirus have a worse prognosis or a higher probability of hospital admission.

The Medical Oncology Service of the Santa Lucia General University Hospital is part of the ambitious SOLID clinical study of the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (GECP).

The study seeks to find out if patients with lung cancer and Covid-19 infection have a higher mortality rate.

It will also make it possible to check the rate of patients who develop antibodies to the virus after their infection, as well as to determine the duration of these antibodies as a method of protection against future re-infections.

The SOLID study of 1,000 lung cancer patients was launched due to an absence of scientific data on the impact of Covid-19 on people with the disease, despite nearly 30,000 new cases per year.