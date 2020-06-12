British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair launch into legal action against UK Quarantine Law

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair have today launched legal action against the UK government’s quarantine policy, the group are asking that a judicial review be heard as soon as possible.

THE three giants of the aviation industry said earlier this week that they would try to end the 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals, citing it will deter travel and threaten more jobs just as the industry was in the slow process of recovery.

Lawyers for the ‘Big Three’ have said the government would have to show the scientific evidence that underpinned the need for quarantine if judges allow a judicial review to go ahead. Earlier this month Britain’s chief scientist said it was the politicians that decided the policy, adding that quarantines worked best for restricting travel from countries with high infection rates.

In their statement, provided by BA’s parent company IAG, the group said there was no scientific evidence for such a severe policy and also dismissed the alternative of ‘air bridges,’ the name given to bilateral deals between countries with low infection rates, which the government has presented as a potential alternative to the quarantine.

“The airlines have not yet seen any evidence on how and when proposed ‘air bridges’ between the UK and other countries will be implemented,” they said.

A date is yet to be set for court proceedings.