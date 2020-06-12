Body found in shack following fire in Costa Almeria resort Roquetas

A BODY has been found in a shack following a wildfire in Roquetas de Mar on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the emergency services who took part in the effort to douse the blaze made the gruesome discovery in the structure located next to an abandoned water deposit after the flames had been extinguished.

No details have been released about the identity of the body.

The Emergencias 112 service reported the fire broke out at about 1pm in vegetation next to greenhouses near to the A-1051 and a commercial centre.