BE TECH: Santander Bank in Spain Looks to Digital Future and is Recruiting

AS profits start to falter at Spanish bank Santander, it has announced that it will be looking to strengthen its technology division by hiring staff directly through the Be Tech programme.

Currently a very high percentage of the work undertaken is outsourced and it is now looking to recruit 3,000 qualified staff of which at least 500 will work for the bank in Spain.

A similar number will be appointed in Brazil with the balance being shared throughout the Group’s overseas operations as Santander looks to update its online business.