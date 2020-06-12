All change in Costa Almeria’s Huercal-Overa council following vote of no confidence

HUERCAL-OVERA has a new mayor following a vote of no confidence at an extraordinary council session on Friday.

The vote went through with the nine votes in favour of the Popular Party and the councillor Jose Lopez.

Speaking after he was sworn in as council head, Domingo Fernandez claimed “the will of Huercal-Overa has been reestablished as the Popular Party was the most voted for party in the last municipal elections.”

-- Advertisement --



The new mayor promised his administration would “get to work from the first minute helping those who most need it at this time, with special attention for those most affected by the Covid-19 crisis to come out of this situation as soon as possible.”

He added, “What has brought us here is wanting to do the best for our town, with the hope that in the coming weeks, with a lot of work, effort and dedication, change in our municipality will be noticed.”