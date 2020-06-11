Spain’s Youngest Prisoner Abroad is Only 21 and Has Been Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison in Oman

Fátima Ofkir Reyes, from Barcelona, is the youngest Spanish prisoner abroad and has just been sentenced to 25 years in prison in Oman.

REYES was arrested in Oman at the young age of 18, however, she has now spent her 21st birthday behind bars.

She is woken up in the jail at five in the morning and ordered to pray alongside the rest of the women in the Female Prison facility in the capital of Oman, Muscat.

Reyes is the only Spanish-speaking prisoner in the centre and has been refused extradition. Her outside contact is only with her mother, but even so, she can only speak to her every 15 days. She has confessed to her mother that she often thinks about death and pleads for her to get her out.

The young girl was arrested after being caught with seven kilos of morphine in the hotel of an Omani sultanate.

Her family have appealed for the King of Spain to use his good relationship with the Omani Royal family to help them in this situation. Initially, Reyes’ lawyers were negotiating a three-year sentence, two years which had already been carried out.

However, things took a turn for the worse as the Sultan Qabus passed away and was replaced by a harsher Sultan named Haitham Bin Tariq who showed no mercy in dealing with issues of drug trafficking.

Her family want to bring greater exposure to the case in hopes that her sentence is reduced.