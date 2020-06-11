Young woman dead and three passengers injured after car plunges over cliff in Spain’s Girona

A young woman has died and three passengers injured after their car plunged over a cliff in Spain’s Girona, and was left hanging precariously during the early hours of this morning.

THE 22-year-old driver and three others were travelling in Palamos last night when the car veered off the road at the Morro de Vedell viewpoint.

Two passengers managed to free themselves from the wreck, but firefighters were forced to secure the car and rescue the remaining trapped occupants in a dramatic rescue.

The driver died and tested positive for alcohol, according to Radio Palamós sources.

The horrifying crash occurred at 1.30am this morning, when for unknown reasons, after taking a roundabout at Palamos campsite, instead of making the bend, the driver continued in a straight line and drove straight over the cliff.

Palamos Local Police, several teams of firefighters and the Emergency Medical System (SEM) were called to the scene, and immediately fixed the car in place to prevent it from falling further.

Two of the injured passengers were taken to the Josep Trueta hospital in Girona and a third to the Hebron Valley hospital in Barcelona, according to the Local Police in Palamos.

The extent of their injuries has not been revealed.