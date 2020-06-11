Women’s Football Gains Professional Status in Spain

IT is a momentous day for women’s football in Spain as the top two divisions have been granted professional status by the Spanish football federation.

The federation stated that Spain’s sports council had accepted the change in status for competitions, which will be valid for both men’s and women’s football.

The move is said to be “another step to promote the development” of these football competitions that were until now viewed as amateur games.

Professional status will allow women’s football teams to participate in committees within the industry, with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions.

The federation said “there will be a series of requirements regarding the professionalism” of players and coaches, and rules will be in place on “minimum” labour conditions that participants must meet regarding budget, contracts and wages.