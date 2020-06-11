WATCH: RCD Mallorca stadium new name to help reboot tourism on Spain’s holiday island

RCD Mallorca has changed the name of its stadium to ‘Visit Mallorca Estadi’ to boost efforts to reboot the island’s tourism sector.

☀️ ¡Te estamos esperando…en el Visit Mallorca Estadi! 🎥 Vídeo de Borbalan.com 🔝 Zveřejnil(a) RCD Mallorca dne Středa 10. června 2020



THE Balearics’ top football club will start using its new stadium name from this Saturday, which it takes on the mighty Barcelona in what will be the first match since the Covid-19 crisis forced the suspension of the league three months ago.

-- Advertisement --



The ‘La Liga’ side said in a statement that it wanted to do its bit to help the economic and social recovery of Mallorca, and that it had no doubt that the stadium would serve as “a great loudspeaker” to promote the island at national and international level.

Describing its home ground as a “symbol of struggle, effort and achievement”, it said the stadium is “the best flag” for the promotional project.

“It is our contribution to the recovery of normality, the image and the economy of all the island’s sectors”, the club said.

“It is the best way to say we are here”, commented RCD Mallorca Commercial Operations CEO Alfonso Diaz at initiative presentation.

“We want press, fans and the general public to talk about Visit Mallorca Estadi.”

The club statement ends, “Visit Mallorca Estadi is something more than a name. We all want it to be another example of common work and effort for the recovery or our island.

The stadium will keep its new name until June next year.