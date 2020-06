A large fishing boat in Fuengirola has witnessed a beautiful group of whales swimming across the Costa del Sol’s water.

As the coronavirus crisis brought Spain to a near stand-still, animals have been taking back control of the environment and entering spaces they used to avoid.

A local fisherman, Juan Sanchez, was astounded to see the whales swimming parallel to their boat. Sanchez recalls that in all his years as a fisherman, he has never seen whales so close to the coast.