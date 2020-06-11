WARNING Costa del Sol’s Malaga On Yellow Alert Due to Strong Winds

The coastal region of Malaga has been issued a yellow weather alert due to the very strong winds that are expected today.

THE yellow alert will last from 08.00am until the end of the day and encompasses the entire Costa del Sol, Axarquia, and Guadalhorce.

Winds are expected to blow from the west and southwest, creating massive three to four-metre-high waves in the sea.

Temperatures will remain constant at around 26 degrees in Ronda and 23 in Marbella.

This yellow weather warning has also been extended to the sea, which thankfully will not be too busy as maritime activity is still relatively slow.