Visitors welcome to France as the EU has announced hope to reopen external borders from July 1

THOSE looking to visit France this summer can breathe a sigh of relief as the EU has announced plans for a ‘progressive and partial’ opening of borders.

As many EU countries have begun reopening borders within the bloc, the hope is to reopen external borders from July 1.

Josep Borrell, vice-president of the EU Commission announced on Wednesday that details would be revealed within the following days.

As of June 15, internal EU borders are set to reopen, meaning people should be able to travel freely across the EU bloc, once inside.

Also, from June 29, travel between France and the UK could also be possible and the to-ing and fro-ing with regards to quarantine doesn’t seem so strict on the French side which is voluntary, has exemptions and is more than likely to be changed when the UK relaxes their rules, hopefully after their review on June 29.

Actually, France has not closed its borders but instead requested an international travel certificate, only available to healthcare or cross-border workers or those whose permanent residence is in the country.

In July, French rail company SNCF is set to relaunch their buffet car service and has decided that all seats in its carriages can now be full when the train leaves. Of course, face masks are obligatory on all public transport.