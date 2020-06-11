Sunbathers Stunned As ‘Smugglers’ Ram Their Speedboat into the Sand on Spanish Beach

Sunbathers in Cádiz, Spain were left reeling today after suspected drug smugglers crashed their speedboat onto the beach as it was being pursued by police.

In the dramatic scene, the suspects rammed their boat into the shore at high speed before leaping from the boat and fleeing the scene.

The incident took place before startled sunbathers on Sobrevela beach in La Línea de la Concepción in Cadiz, near the border between Spain and Gibraltar.

A white police helicopter was spotted by bystanders circling and following the speedboat. But in an unexpected move, the driver of the smuggler’s boat suddenly changed direction and headed for the beach.

Local police later commented that the 14 metre boat which had four 300-horsepower engines was travelling so fast that it could have led to fatalities had it struck sunbathers who had been enjoying the sunshine.

The suspected smugglers have not as yet been apprehended.