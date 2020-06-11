Subdued event for pupils at Alfaz’s municipal sports schools as social distancing still prevents large social gatherings

ALMOST 1,000 children attended Alfaz’s municipal sports schools during 2019-2020 school year.

They have taken part in activities covering 22 different areas which have included athletics, chess, breakdance, golf, the Valencian ballgame and tennis.

Usually there would have been an end-of-term fiesta at the municipal sports centre attended by more than 2,000 including instructors, participants and their families.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the closing act had to be a simple ceremony held in the grounds of the municipal swimming pool with the presence of Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques, Sports councillor Oscar Perez and representatives from the municipal schools.

Instead of the usual formal presentation of diplomas, these were given out to each school’s representative who will later present them to the pupils.