Statue of Scouts Founder Robert Baden-Powell to be Pulled down Today over his ‘Nazi Sympathies’

THE statue of the founder of the Boy Scouts, Robert Baden-Powell is to be placed in storage by Poole Council in Dorset after being taken down today.

The move comes as concerns grow of Baden-Powell’s Nazi sympathies which many feel should not be celebrated with the monument which was erected in 2008.

The statue was intended to mark 100 years of the Boy Scout movement Baden-Powell founded, which has grown to have 54 million members worldwide.

On August 1, 1907 20 boys pitched their tents on Brownsea Island, in Poole harbour, effectively founding the worldwide movement.

But as Baden-Powell got older, he became sympathetic to Hitler after reading the notorious fascist’s book, Mein Kampf. He said that it was “a wonderful book, with good ideas on education, health, propaganda, organisation etc.”

Council leader Vikki Slade said: “Whilst famed for the creation of the Scouts, we also recognise that there are some aspects of Robert Baden-Powell’s life that are considered less worthy of commemoration.

“Therefore, we are removing the statue so that we can properly involve all relevant communities and groups in discussions about its future, including whether a more educational presentation of his life in a different setting might be more appropriate.”

The council claims that Dorset County Scouts was “supportive” of its decision.