Spanish Government Issues Guidelines for Schools Reopening in September

Spain’s Ministry of Education has today released new guidelines for schools which are set to reopen in September.

After months of remote learning and living in some of the harshest lockdown conditions in Europe, a return to school will be welcome to both children and parents alike.

Spain’s cautious approach to de-escalating its state of emergency is to be carried on in the ‘new normal’. Although children will return to school, it may not be quite the same as they remember before the pandemic hit the country.

-- Advertisement --



Classrooms for students in the first four years of primary school will accommodate no more than 20 students. Students will be organized in groups which will be self-contained. This is a similar arrangement to that implemented in the UK and allows for a bigger degree of interaction between children within the group.

Children will be encouraged to wear masks and they are to keep to a distance of 1.5m of others.