Spain’s Costa Almeria ‘safe and quality’ holiday destination choice

THE Costa Almeria is a ‘safe and quality’ holiday destination choice, is the message from the Andalucia regional government’s provincial Tourism delegate for anyone planning a getaway this summer.

Jose Luis Delgado made the comment during a visit to Adra following the news the municipality’s beaches have earned four Blue Flag distinctions for environmental standards, services and safety this year.

The delegate highlighted the fact there will be 32 Blue Flags flying on Almeria’s beaches this summer, the highest number of the quality recognitions since 1993.

Delgado said the achievement “is the fruit of the efforts throughout the year.”

He also commented on the ‘Andalucia Seguro’ (Safe Andalucia) symbol the regional administration is giving to municipalities which meet safety requirements and regulations.

“This year more than ever is it essential to present an image of safety, hygiene, quality services and confidence in our Almeria coastline,” he stressed, underlining the importance of “good risk management” on the beaches and measures for protecting professionals, residents and visitors and preventing any Covid-19 infection.