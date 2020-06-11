Spain’s Andalucia Celebrates Three Achievements to Entice Holidaymakers Back to the Costa del Sol

Andalucia celebrates three achievements to entice national and international holidaymakers back to the Costa del Sol and its surrounding provinces.

FIRSTLY, 120 blue flags will fly across beaches and marinas of Andalusia during this summer, which is a “historical record” since this badge is awarded, stated Andalucia’s Vice President and Minister of Tourism, Juan Marín. This hard won recognition from the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), means that each beach with a blue flag has clean water, well-kept sand and good lifeguard attention. It’s also considered to be a safe, environmentally sound location with sufficient showers, waste bins and general beach equipment, as reported.

Secondly, around 3,000 beach security officers will carry out surveillance and control tasks across the region’s beaches, added Marín. From next Monday June 15, there will be “vigilant” security guards on the beaches of the entire coastline to guarantee the compliance of Covid-19 health and safety measures to protect holidaymakers, as reported.

“Finally, from today hospitality businesses can register with the Andalusian Tourism Registry (RTA) so that from next week they can apply for the Secure Andalucia logo,” concluded Marín. The free ‘Andalucia Segura’ security seal is for Covid-free qualifying establishments to promote confidence in the hospitality and tourism sectors. The Secure Andalucia logo seal will be offered to establishments that meet all the Covid-19 health and safety requirements, in a bid to attract more customers and tourists, as reported.