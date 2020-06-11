Spain Registers 156 New Covid-19 Cases With Almost Half in Madrid in Last 24 Hours

Spain’s Ministry of Health has registered another 156 new Covid-19 cases, with almost half of those diagnosed in Madrid (72).

CATALUNIA had the next most number of infections with 27, followed by Valencia (15), Castilla- La Mancha (13), Aragon (seven), Castilla and León (5), the Basque Country (five), Navarra (four) and three in Cantabria. Andalucía, Baleares, Canaries, Galicia and Extremadura only registered one case each.

A total of 245 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the last week out of around 886 people who presented symptoms of the virus during the last 14 days. The number of people infected during the pandemic now totals 242,707, confirmed the Ministry of Health.

However, the number of deaths from the disease across the country is continuing to decline, with around 32 fatalities registered in the last 7 days. The number of deaths by region include: Asturias (seven), Castilla-La Mancha (three), Castilla y León (four), Catalonia (three), Madrid (ten), Murcia (one), the Basque Country (two ) and La Rioja (two).