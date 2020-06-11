Rotarians on Spain’s Costa del Sol Take Part in a Socially Distanced Clean Up Challenge

THERE is no doubt that plastic contributes significantly to the harm suffered by the environment and EndPlasticSoup is a global initiative which started in Amsterdam to solve the plastic problem.

The concept has been adopted by 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide and on a recent action day, Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Marbella-Guadalmina took part in a two metre Clean Up Challenge in order to help the environment whilst observing social distancing.

Armed with masks, bin bags, and plenty of sanitiser, an intrepid group of Rotarians set off to the Lago de Los Tortugas in Marbella, a lovely picnic spot which in places is marred by a mess of plastic waste.

They collected several bags which were then recycled appropriately and because Rotary is about having fun as well as helping, they enjoyed a picnic of their own but made sure that their rubbish was disposed of properly.