Robert Baden-Powell Statue gets 24-Hour Reprieve as Removal is Delayed

Today, the statue of Boy Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell was due to be removed from where it stands in Poole, Dorset.

However, Poole residents have vowed to defend the statue of former British Army officer Baden-Powell, despite his links to the Nazis.

The local council said it was planning to take down the statue on police advise, after the monument featured on a website identifying targets for anti-racism protesters.

Councillor Mark Howell says the removal of the statue has now been delayed because its foundations were “deeper than originally envisaged”.

The announcement followed complaints from the Dorset town’s residents who said they were “livid” and would fight plans to take the statue down.

Robert Baden-Powell founded the Boy Scout movement in 1907 and it now has 34 million members worldwide. Many locals believe there are positive aspects of his life’s work worth remembering, despite claims he was a racist and Nazi sympathiser.