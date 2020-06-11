Paedophile in Costa del Sol Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail After Abusing a 12-Year-Old in a Shopping Centre in Malaga

A paedophile in Costa del Sol’s Malaga has been sentenced to four years in jail after sexually abusing a 12-year-old in a shopping centre.

THE incident occurred in a shopping centre in the capital of Malaga between December 2016 and February 2017.

The detainee has been found guilty of committing sexual abuse for ‘subjecting a minor to inappropriate touching’ when he would meet with the 12-year-old in the public shopping centre.

The man has been convicted of continuous sexual abuse and the minor is reported to be ‘stable.’ The child’s statement has been corroborated with the evidence and therefore the detainee’s defence argument has been made null.

-- Advertisement --



He was ultimately arrested in February 2017 before meeting up with the minor once again in the shopping complex.